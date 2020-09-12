Saracens re-sign their captain Lotte Clapp
Premier 15s club Saracens have re-signed their captain Lotte Clapp ahead of the upcoming season.
The skipper has led the club to back-to-back league titles.
“I am really looking forward to another year at Saracens. It’s a special club to be a part of and it is somewhere I feel I can keep developing as a player. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch with the team," the 25 year-old said.
And head coach Alex Austerberry added: “Lotte epitomises what it is to be a Saracen. Incredibly hard working, cares deeply about the club and the people at the club, and week after week performs at the highest of levels.
“She plays a key role in both our attack and defence with a combination of pace and power and has developed into really influential leader and has obviously captained the side to multiple championships."
This comes after the club has announced many re-signings and signings this week.
The newest addition to the Sarries pack is England Sevens star Sydney Gregson.
While England stars and sisters Poppy and Bryony Cleall have committed their futures to the club.
Premier 15s clubs are now back to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.