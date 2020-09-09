Saracens re-sign England star Bryony Cleall
Premier 15s club Saracens have re-signed England international Bryony Cleall ahead of the upcoming season.
Cleall was part of Sarries’ back-to-back Premier 15s title wins.
“I’m excited to re-sign with Saracens again,” she said.
“I have been here for the past six seasons and am looking forward to trying to take Saracens to more success on and off the pitch. Saracens lead the way in the support given to us as players and it’s exciting to be involved.”
Head coach Alex Austerberry added: “Having Bryony commit her future to the club is a huge positive. Last season was impacted heavily by injury but having seen how hard she has worked to return to fitness it will great to see her back on the field.
“Her playing ability is exceptional and has great physicality when ball carrying and has a wonderful skill set and rugby brain. To have all that in a tighthead prop is a very unique combination."
Cleall made her debut for England in the 2019 Six Nations squad which went on to win the Grand Slam.
This comes after the London side re-signed Cleall’s sister Poppy.
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been confirmed.