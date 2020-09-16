Saracens re-sign England international Hannah Botterman
Premier 15s club Saracens have re-signed England prop Hannah Botterman ahead of the upcoming season.
Botterman joined Sarries three years ago and was part of their back-to-back Premier 15s title wins.
In 2019 she was awarded a full-time contract with England.
She said: "The club is at the forefront of the women’s game and offers the perfect environment for me to be the best I can be.
“The players at the club challenge and push me to be a better player, and I wouldn’t want to play rugby with anyone else, anywhere else.”
Head coach Alex Austerberry said: “Hannah’s experience and game understanding belies her age. At only 21, her best years are certainly ahead of her and it is almost frightening on where her game could develop.
“An incredibly physical player, who can be an absolutely devasting ball player, her game has taken huge strides forward. As she continues to mature and develop her influence on games and the group will only grow and grow."
This comes after Saracens re-signed Lotte Clapp and sisters Bryony and Poppy Cleall as well as signing new talent in England Sevens stars Deborah Fleming and Holly Aitchison.
It is not known when the London club will once again take to the pitch as while Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training, a return to play date has not yet been announced.