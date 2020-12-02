Saracens’ Poppy Cleall says teams are ‘hunting’ for the defending champions
Saracens’ Poppy Cleall feels the defending Premier 15s champions are being 'hunted down’ by opponents.
The England star said the strategy can however backfire, as by trying too hard beat Sarries the opposition ‘forget to play themselves’.
The number eight said: “You know that opposition teams are hunting for you and trying to make sure you can’t play your own game but the things I try to do is be consistent and give the girls go-forward ball.
“Some teams are so persistent in stopping us playing that they forget to play themselves. We’re lucky to have a team where the forwards and backs are capable of winning games while other teams may only have strong forwards or strong backs."
The London club, who have won the league title twice, are currently second in the table with rivals Harlequins ahead of them on points difference.
Cleall added the secret to the club’s dominance in the league is consistency.
“I just try to do the things that I do well and be consistent for them so we can p lay our best and get the wins.”
Saracens next play Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.