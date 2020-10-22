Saracens’ Poppy Cleall has red card decision overturned
21:27pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Saracens number eight Poppy Cleall has had her red card from last weekend overturned by a disciplinary board.
Cleall was sent off in Sarries’ 40-10 victory over Sale Sharks last Saturday as the referee judged she had struck a Sharks player’s head with her hip.
Independent judicial officer Gareth Graham has ruled the incident not to be worthy of a red card and so Cleall is free to play.
She’ll now be available for Saracens’ match against DMP Durham Sharks this weekend and England’s final Six Nations match against Italy on November 1.