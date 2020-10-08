Saracens’ new star Deborah Fleming ‘anxious but excited’ about new season
Saracens’ new signing and England Sevens star Deborah Fleming says she is ‘anxious’ about the upcoming season as she has switched back to 15s.
Fleming played for Saracens before joining the sevens programme in 2017 and while she’s worried about the matches she is also excited.
She said: “I’m a bit anxious about how it’s going to go for me personally on the pitch having switched from Sevens to 15s but I’m so excited to be back with my Sarries family.
“Returning from Sevens I didn’t consider any other teams to join. I immediately got in contact with Saracens and asked if they would take me back to be a part of the team and I was fortunate enough that they said yes.
“I enjoyed my time here previously and that’s why they were top of my list and always will be. I love the culture, I love the facilities and I really love the team. To have been welcomed back by the team has been really great and the coaching staff have been brilliant and I’m looking forward and excited for the season to get underway.”
Fleming re-joined Sarries after the Rugby Football Union cut the sevens programme due to reduced revenues.
Saracens will open their title defence against Worcester Warriors this weekend as the league returns.