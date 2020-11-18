Saracens’ Holly Aitchison says the club still expect to win no matter who plays on game day
Saracens’ victory over Wasps in the Premier 15s last weekend shows the club has strength in depth, says Holly Aitchison.
Saracens defeated Wasps 33-27 and the defending Premier 15s champions did so without some England internationals, such as Poppy Cleall, as they had a match against France.
Aitchison said: “We’re lucky that we have a quality squad so when people are stepping into the shirts no matter the name it’s still a Saracens player.
“We were missing some internationals but we know we have quality players coming into the side.
“Ahead of Bristol we need to focus on our game management and I’m sure having Zoe [Harrison], Poppy [Cleall] and Marlie [Packer] back will help with that but it will be a good test.”
Sarries will play Bristol Bears on November 28.