Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry says the club are ‘adapting well’ to law changes
Defending Premier 15s champions Saracens are ‘adapting well’ to the law changes in the league, according to head coach Alex Austerberry.
The league returned last weekend with significant law changes including shorter game time and a reduction in scrums and mauls.
Austerberry said: “We’ve adapted since last week and we had two training sessions going into our first game. I don’t think they had as much influence on the structure of the game as people thought they might.
"We still had scrums, we still had mauls. There were a lot more free kicks and quick tap and goes but I thought we adapted quite well to that and we utilised those opportunities to manage the field so I’m quite happy with that.”
Saracens won their first match of the season 34-25 against Worcester Warriors and will play Sale Sharks this weekend.