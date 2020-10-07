Saracens and England legend Rocky Clark has said getting Premier 15s on TV ‘would be a dream’
Saracens and England star Rocky Clark has said it ‘would be a dream’ if the Premier 15s was shown on TV.
So far the league has only been streamed online on its website but the Rugby Football Union have said broadcast talks are ongoing for the season starting on Saturday.
Clark, who is the most capped England player of all time, said games should at least be streamed.
She told The Telegraph: “We need as much visibility of the women’s game whether it be on social media, streaming or on the TV.
“Getting the Premier 15s on TV would be the dream, to have that weekly exposure or weekly round up, or highlights at least. As a minimum standard, [there should be] a game streamed, but if we can get some following through some TV deals, that would be epic.”
Clark will be undertaking her second season as a player and coach for defending Premier 15s champions Saracens when their campaign starts this Saturday.
They will take on Worcester Warriors in their first match of the 2020/21 season.