Sale Sharks sign Jessica Elbeck and Claire Hutchinson ahead of upcoming season
Premier 15s club Sale Sharks have signed Jessica Elbeck and Claire Hutchinson ahead of the upcoming season.
Elbeck and Hutchinson have become the 14th and 15th players to sign for Sharks from ousted club Firwood Waterloo.
“I'm very excited to be joining Sale Sharks and I can't wait to get back on the pitch,” Elbeck said. "The support and resources at the club as well as training and playing alongside top players will allow me to continue to improve and develop as a player."
And Hutchinson added: "I am excited to have been given this opportunity and to continue to play in the top tier.
“I am looking forward to being part of Sale Sharks. I feel that the club have the set up and the ability to put a stamp on women’s rugby in the north west.”
Sharks were entered into England’s top flight of women’s rugby in April, alongside Exeter Chiefs, after a re-tendering process saw Waterloo and Richmond left out of the next three-year cycle of the league.
Premier 15s clubs have now returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.