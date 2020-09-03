Sale Sharks sign India Perris-Redding
Premier 15s newcomers Sale Sharks have announced yet another signing in India Perris-Redding.
She joins her twin sister Georgie at the club who announced she was signing for the side in June.
“I am really excited to have the opportunity to develop my rugby at Sharks in an elite performance environment,” she said.
“It’s amazing to be apart of a team that will inspire girls and women in the north west.”
This comes after the club announced two other signings today in former Firwood Waterloo players Jessica Elbeck and Claire Hutchinson.
Sharks joined England’s top flight of women’s rugby in April, alongside Exeter Chiefs, after a re-tendering process saw Richmond and Waterloo ousted from the Premier 15s.
Premier 15s clubs have now returned to stage two training but a return to play date has not yet been announced.