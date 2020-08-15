Sale Sharks sign another Firwood Waterloo player in Brea Leung

Leung has become the 13th Firwood Waterloo player to move to Sale
Leung has become the 13th Firwood Waterloo player to move to Sale - (Copyright Omega Photography)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
8:57am, Sat 15 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Premier 15s club Sale Sharks have signed another Firwood Waterloo player as they announce Brea Leung as their latest addition to the squad.

Leung is now the 13th player Sharks have taken from Waterloo after the club gained entry into the top flight of women’s rugby.

She said: "I'm excited to be joining Sale Sharks and I can't wait to get on the pitch. 

"The support and resources of the club along with training & playing alongside top tier players will definitely allow me to continue to improve & develop as a player.”

Waterloo lost out in a re-tendering process which saw them ousted from the Premier 15s in April alongside Richmond. Sharks and Exeter Chiefs were the two clubs to take their places.

Sharks have announced an array of stars for the upcoming season including England international Katy Daley-Mclean.

And while women’s clubs have returned to training, there is still no word on when they will be taking to the field again.

The last season of the Premier 15s was ruled null and void after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our newsletter

Premier 15s

Sale Sharks

Firwood Waterloo Ladies