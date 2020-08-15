Sale Sharks sign another Firwood Waterloo player in Brea Leung
Premier 15s club Sale Sharks have signed another Firwood Waterloo player as they announce Brea Leung as their latest addition to the squad.
Leung is now the 13th player Sharks have taken from Waterloo after the club gained entry into the top flight of women’s rugby.
She said: "I'm excited to be joining Sale Sharks and I can't wait to get on the pitch.
"The support and resources of the club along with training & playing alongside top tier players will definitely allow me to continue to improve & develop as a player.”
Waterloo lost out in a re-tendering process which saw them ousted from the Premier 15s in April alongside Richmond. Sharks and Exeter Chiefs were the two clubs to take their places.
Sharks have announced an array of stars for the upcoming season including England international Katy Daley-Mclean.
And while women’s clubs have returned to training, there is still no word on when they will be taking to the field again.
The last season of the Premier 15s was ruled null and void after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.