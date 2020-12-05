Game off! Sale Sharks’ Premier 15s clash against DMP Durham Sharks postponed due to three positive Covid-19 tests
9:51am, Sat 05 Dec 2020
Sale Sharks’ clash against DMP Durham Sharks in the Premier 15s has been postponed after three DMP Durham players returned positive coronavirus tests, the Rugby Football Union have announced.
The fixture was scheduled to take place today at 2pm in round 7 of the competition.
Several other DMP Durham players are now isolating after coming in close contact with the positive players.
The Disputes Committee will meet next week to determine the next steps.
The match was due to be live-streamed on the Premier 15s website, but now Wasps FC Ladies and Loughborough Lightning’s fixture at Twyford Avenue will be live-streamed instead from 1.15pm.