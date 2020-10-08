Sale Sharks name Beth Stafford as their first ever captain
Premier 15s club Sale Sharks have named Beth Stafford as their first ever captain ahead of the league starting this weekend.
The squad was put together during the pandemic after the Sharks were entered into the league in April and Stafford has said it is a ‘privilege’ to be named skipper.
She said: "It is such an exciting challenge. We already have a strong leadership group at the club which is full of experience and I’m looking forward to working closely with them to lead the squad through what is a huge season for Sale Sharks.”
As well as naming Stafford, Sharks head coach Darren Lamon has confirmed his entire squad for the upcoming season.
The side will play Loughborough Lightning on Saturday in the opening round of the league.
Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Katie Houghton, Jamie Leigh – Bellerby, Brea Leung, Georgie Kyle, Molly Kelly, Hannah Kurtz, Scarlett Fielding, Freya Hellin, Harriet Thompson, Aisha Abu – Mazouq, Nicola Howat, Vicky E Irwin, Mali Quaeck, Teleri Wyn Davies, Daisy Hibbert – Jones, Megan Kirby, Jessica Elbeck, Claire Hutchinson, Lucy Winter, Hannah Field, Georgie Perris – Redding, Beth Stafford
Backs: Mhairi Grieve, Jessica Roberts, India Perris – Reddingm Katy Daley – Mclean, Sarah Cornforth, Hannah Birch, Laura Perrin, Vicky Irwin, Alicia Calton, Alexandra Wallace, Kathryn Craine, Lisa Neumann, Jodie Ounsley, Carys Hall, Jessica Wooden, Lauren Delany
Dual registered players: Savannah Andrade, Marion Ridgway, Willow Bell