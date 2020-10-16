Sale Sharks head coach Darren Lamon says they can be ‘really competitive’ against Saracens this weekend
Sale Sharks head coach Darren Lamon says his side can be ‘really competitive’ against defending Premier 15s champions Saracens.
Sharks, who lost their opening match 29-7 to Loughborough Lightning, will play Sarries on Saturday.
He said: “We’re going to speak a bit about attitude and have that desire and again year one game two we can be really competitive on and off the pitch on Saturday.”
Lamon then commended Saracens’ head coach Alex Austerberry and credited him as one of the reasons Saracens are so dominant in the league.
"They are coached really well by Alex and they are a powerful pack, an electric backline, they play at pace and they have intent for 80 minutes, well 70 with our new laws.
“They have threats everywhere so we’ll have to be on good form.”
Sharks v Saracens will kick off at 3pm this Saturday.