Sale Sharks head coach Darren Lamon ‘ecstatic’ after first win in Premier 15s
Sale Sharks recorded their first ever league win in the Premier 15s yesterday and head coach Darren Lamon says is ‘ecstatic’ for his club.
Sharks, who joined the league this season, beat Worcester Warriors 11-0.
Lamon said: "I’m ecstatic for the girls. We’ve had a real tough start [to the league]. We have learnt good lessons and in certain areas of that game it kind of clicked.
"They’ve got something about them. In April, we could count on one hand how many players we were building in this squad. We’re coming up against teams who have had two or three years in this league.
“I’m really happy. We need to get better at some stuff and be smart but I’m absolutely buzzing for the girls. They thoroughly deserve it and so do the club and so do all the staff who worked beyond hard for this day to happen.”
The victory hasn’t changed their ninth place spot in the table but it does mean they are now only one point behind eighth place Worcester.
Sharks will next play DMP Durham Sharks on December 5.