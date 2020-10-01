Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi on the day she put England captain Owen Farrell ‘on his backside’
Former Saracens and England rugby star Maggie Alphonsi has recalled how she once tackled England captain Owen Farrell to the floor in a training session.
Alphonsi didn’t specify when the training session took place, only that it happened during her time playing for England, from 2003 until 2014.
She told Sky Sports: "Owen Farrell might choose to forget it but I did put him on his backside during one session.
"I played like the guys as they were the ones I could watch. As I got older there were more women I could see."
Alphonsi was speaking at the start of Black History Month and revealed she didn’t experience racism herself until 2020.
She said: "When I played my rugby I was usually the minority in the team but my experience was that I never received racism, although it doesn't mean it wasn't there.
"I have never really thought about racism. It has never been a part of my world until George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. It's so inspirational to see athletes from across sports making a stand, protesting and sharing their stories and experiences.
“And I think it is important now, when you have a platform, to speak out. I had racist abuse on social media and I have to learn now how to approach it. I am not going to become quiet now because someone chooses to end an argument with a racist comment. It's made me much stronger.”