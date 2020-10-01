Former Saracens and England rugby star Maggie Alphonsi has recalled how she once tackled England captain Owen Farrell to the floor in a training session.

Alphonsi didn’t specify when the training session took place, only that it happened during her time playing for England, from 2003 until 2014.

She told Sky Sports: "Owen Farrell might choose to forget it but I did put him on his backside during one session.

"I played like the guys as they were the ones I could watch. As I got older there were more women I could see."

Saracens star Farrell was tackled by Alphonsi - (Copyright PA)

Alphonsi was speaking at the start of Black History Month and revealed she didn’t experience racism herself until 2020.

She said: "When I played my rugby I was usually the minority in the team but my experience was that I never received racism, although it doesn't mean it wasn't there.

"I have never really thought about racism. It has never been a part of my world until George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. It's so inspirational to see athletes from across sports making a stand, protesting and sharing their stories and experiences.

“And I think it is important now, when you have a platform, to speak out. I had racist abuse on social media and I have to learn now how to approach it. I am not going to become quiet now because someone chooses to end an argument with a racist comment. It's made me much stronger.”