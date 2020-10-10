The Premier 15s returned with four thrilling matches that included a century score and late winners.

Defending champions Saracens survived a strong Worcester Warriors performance to begin their title defence with a 34-25 win at home.

The hosts scored a try in the fifth minute through Poppy Cleall but it wasn't long until Worcester hit back through Carys Cox.

Sarries tries from May Campbell and Rocky Clark and a score from Warriors' Zoe Heeley meant the score at half time was 17-15.

Warriors came out strong in the second half and scored through Vicky Laflin to go ahead but just a few minutes later Sarries' Georgie Lingham dotted down.

With just over ten minutes left in the match Warriors fired back through Carys Phillips and with Robyn Wilkins adding the conversion the game stood at 24-25.

However, Saracens’ captain Lotte Clapp and Lingham scored in the final ten to secure the win.

Harlequins ran in a century score against DMP Durham Sharks to claim a 103-0 victory to sit at the top of the table at the end of round one.

Quins scored 17 tries including a hat-trick from Abbie Ward, two scores from Jess Breach and a further two by Jade Konkel.

While Sharks had some opportunites in the match, Quins proved too strong and shut them out.

Meanwhile Exeter Chiefs had a rude awakening in their first ever Premier 15s match as Gloucester-Hartpury secured a 34-14 victory over them.

It took some time for the scoring to get going as Gloucester secured their first try in the 21st minute through Kelly Smith.

Connie Powell then furthered Gloucester's lead in the 27th but Linde van der Velden scored Chiefs first try to put the score 10-7 at half-time.

Hannah Jones, Daisy Fahey and Zoe Aldcroft, who scored twice, added more scores for Gloucester to secure the win despite a second half try from Chiefs’ Kate Zackary.

And Loughborough Lightning beat newcomers Sale Sharks 29-7.

Lightning's Olivia Jones dotted down after 12 minutes though Sharks' Lauren Delany scored her club’s first ever league try to even the scores.

The only thing that split the sides at half time was a Helena Rowland penalty and so Lightning were 10-7 ahead at the break.

Lightning's Lark Davies scored twice in the second half with her team-mate Anya Richmond adding another to secure their victory.

Bristol Bears' match against Wasps was postponed after a Bears player tested positive for Covid-19. The fixture will be played on October 31.