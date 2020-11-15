Saracens have maintained their spot at the top of the Premier 15s table after beating Wasps 33-27.

Sarries, who have not lost a game this season, scored two tries in the opening five minutes, thanks to Kat and Georgia Evans.

Deborah Fleming, Chantelle Miell and Rocky Clark also got on the scoresheet for Sarries.

Wasps bounced back with tries from Claire Molloy and Rowena Burnfield (two) to get the side back in the game, but it was not enough.

Harlequins also maintained their unbeaten run after winning 31-0 against Sale Sharks.

Lucy Packer opened the scoring as Jade Konkel got Quins’ second in the 26th minute.

Chloe Rollie scored the third try and scored again 12 minutes later with an impressive solo run out wide.

Elsewhere, Exeter Chiefs made it two wins in a row with a bonus point victory against DMP Sharks.

The side won 31-6 as Garnet MacKinder, Laura Delgado, Kate Zackary and Patricia Garcia all scored tries.

Chiefs had struggled to build momentum in their first matches of the new season, but will now look to continue their winning streak.

Gloucester-Hartpury took a bonus-point in their 28-3 win against Bristol Bears in a West Country derby.

Lleucu George put the Cherry & Whites in front with an early penalty.

But Bristol levelled soon after as Elinor Snowsill scored a penalty, followed by another from George, putting Gloucester in the lead.

Both sides came out strong in the second-half before Gloucester sealed the win as Sarah Bonar scored the bonus point.

Worcester Warriors put up a good fight against Loughborough Lightning in the opening half at Sixways.

It took 26 minutes for either side to break the deadlock when Lightning’s Helen Nelson converted a penalty.

But Worcester soon lost their way and suffered a 20-8 defeat.