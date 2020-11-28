Premier 15s round-up: Saracens and Harlequins continue perfect start as Sale get first league win
Champions Saracens maintained their unbeaten start to the The Premier 15s season with a convincing win over Bristol Bears.
Sydney Gregson, Sophie De Goede and Poppy Cleall scored for Sarries in the first half with Bears’ Simi Pam dotting down and so heading into the break Saracens were 17-5 ahead.
In the second half, it took seven minutes for Saracens to add another score through Marlie Packer. Bears then hit back with a try from Jasmine Joyce but Sarries sealed the match with further scores.
Zoe Harrison and Cleall went over to round off a 36-10 win.
Despite a perfect start to the season, Sarries are still not top of the table after their London rivals Harlequins matched their unbeaten start.
Quins defeated Gloucester-Hartpury 22-5 but the scoreboard doesn’t quite show how hard the London side had to fight for their win.
It took 14 minutes for Quins to get on the board with Jade Konkel crashing over the line but with the conversion missed they were only 5-0 up.
The defence from both sides proved strong as that’s how the score stood at half-time.
However, Quins weren’t going to let the game go as Lagi Tuima, Shaunagh Brown and Amy Cokayne all scored with Gloucester’s Shona Powell-Hughes dotting down a consolation try.
Elsewhere, Sale Sharks recorded their first ever league win after they defeated Worcester Warriors 11-0.
In the historic match an Alex Wallace try and two penalties from Katy Daley-Mclean sealed the victory.
Other results: Wasps scraped by Exeter Chiefs in a close 24-14 match and Loughborough Lightning defeated DMP Durham Sharks 57-3.