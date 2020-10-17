The Premier 15s has staged its second round of matches. Here’s how it played out:

Harlequins survived a strong first half performance from Wasps to claim their second victory of the season in a 31-12 win.

Wasps’ new signing Ellie Kildunne scored the first try of the match with a superb run, beating multiple players, to get her side off to the perfect start.

Nine minutes later Quins hit back through a driving maul which saw Amy Cokayne go over for the visitors. Abby Dow put Wasps ahead once again a few minutes later but Abbie Ward scored for Quins moments after to give Quins a 14-12 lead at half time.

The game remained tight until Wasps’ Abi Burton was shown a yellow for bringing down a Quins maul and then the visitors started to take control.

Shaunagh Brown, Sarah Beckett and Ward finished the afternoon with tries and secured their side a bonus point win.

Defending champions Saracens pulled off a 40-10 win away to Sale Sharks who put in a decent performance against the London side.

Sarries scored first through Chantelle Miell but it wasn’t long until Sharks were on the board with Carys Hall getting a try on her debut.

Another try from Hall and scores from Sarries’ May Campbell and Poppy Cleall saw the first half end 21-10 to Saracens.

Saracens had to battle in the second half as they were down to 14 women after Cleall was shown a red card for dangerous contact with the head.

Despite being a player down they won after Campbell, captain Lotte Clapp and Zoe Harrison scored.

Meanwhile, Bristol Bears had a tough battle with Exeter Chiefs as they managed to clinch a 24-22 win in their first game of the season.

Bears, who had to postpone last week’s match due to positive Covid tests, did well to get back into the match as Chiefs struck first through Taylor Black.

Amber Reed then hit back with a great run for the line to level the scores. Tries from Bears’ Simi Pam and Sarah Bern meant they headed into the break 19-5 up but Chiefs fought back well in the second half.

Bears’ Jasmine Joyce was first to crash over the white wash to extend her club’s lead but then scores from Chiefs’ Linde van der Velden, Lauren Leatherland and Kate Zachary meant the hosts were only two points shy of their first win in the league.

And Loughborough Lightning beat Gloucester-Hartpury 32-26 while DMP Durham Sharks were defeated 58-5 by Worcester Warriors.