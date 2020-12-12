Premier 15s round-up: Loughborough battle past stubborn Exeter as Worcester and Wasps also win
Loughborough Lightning came through a highly competitive match to see off Exeter Chiefs 14-7 in the Allianz Premier 15s on Saturday afternoon.
McKinley Hunt gave Exeter the lead in the 24th minute when she went over after Patricia Garcia’s quick penalty took the visitors within touching distance of the line.
But Loughborough pulled level just seven minutes later when Rhona Lloyd’s tricky footwork puzzled the Exeter defence before she scored to make it 7-7 at half-time.
And it took the hosts just four minutes to break through after the restart when Lark Davies bundled over for what proved to be the crucial try of the match.
Elsewhere, Wasps closed the gap to Harlequins and Saracens at the top of the table with a 30-8 victory over struggling Sale Sharks.
Tries from Claudia Macdonald, Ellie Kildunne and Amy Wilson Hardy gave Wasps a 17-3 lead at half-time.
Elizabeth Crake touched down shortly after the break to compound Sale’s misery, before a Meg Jones penalty rounded off an impressive afternoon’s work for the title contenders.
And Worcester Warriors produced a gutsy performance in the early game of the day as they came from 12-5 down to beat Bristol Bears 15-12 at Shaftesbury Park.
Both Gloucester-Hartpury v Darlington Mowden Park Sharks and Harlequins v Saracens were postponed after players involved tested positive for coronavirus.
Allianz Premier 15s results:
Bristol Bears 12-15 Worcester Warriors
Sale Sharks 8-30 Wasps
Loughborough Lightning 14-7 Exeter Chiefs