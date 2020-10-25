Harlequins, Saracens and Loughborough Lightning maintained their 100% starts to the new Premier 15s season.

Quinns won 33-14 against Exeter and dominated from the off with three tries within the first 20 minutes.

Sarah Beckett, Shaunagh Brown and Vickii Cornborough all got on the scoresheet, with Lagi Tuima adding her first try for the club before half-time.

Exeter found their feet in the second half with tries from Olivia Demerchant and debutant Kayleigh Armstrong.

Reigning champions Saracens annihilated DMP Durham Sharks 72-0 at Allianz Park.

Tamara Taylor, recently dumped by DMP Durham Sharks after14 years with the club, scored twice in her first start for Saracens.

The other try scorers were Deborah Fleming and Emma Uren, who also scored twice, with Poppy Cleall, Hannah Casey and Rocky Clark also going over.

Elsewhere, Lightning also put on an impressive display as they beat Bristol Bears 12-5.

The side raced into a 12-point lead after just ten minutes as Red Roses hooker Lark Davies and Emma Hardy scored tries.

Wasps fixture against Warriors was played behind closed doors at Sixways Stadium - (Copyright EMPICS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Wasps sealed a 22-7 victory over Worcester Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

Heather Kerr, Hannah West and Ellie Kildunne all landed on the scoresheet for the black and gold side.

Worcester tried to fight back after a late try from Wales international Alex Callender but it was not enough.

Gloucester-Hartpury’s fixture against Sale Sharks was postponed after seven Sharks players tested positive for Covid-19.