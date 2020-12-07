Premier 15s round-up: Fans return to witness thrilling match between Worcester Warriors and Gloucester-Hartpury
Fans returned to the Premier 15s for the first time since February with over 300 witnessing Worcester Warriors lose 15-7 at home to Gloucester-Hartpury.
Visitors Gloucester were the dominant side in the first half as a Kelsey Jones try, an Ellie Underwood score and Daisy Fahey’s boot put them 15-0 up at half-time.
However, Worcester wanted to put on a performance for their fans as they came back in the second half. Sioned Harries dotted down to put the hosts within eight points.
An impressive defensive effort for the rest of the match though saw Gloucester claim their fourth win of the season.
Meanwhile, Wasps also had fans to witness them defeat Loughborough Lightning 21-10 in an astonishing comeback.
Wasps’ Harriet Millar-Mills scored in the first half but tries from Lightning’s Rhona Lloyd and Lark Davies meant they headed into the break 10-7 up.
The second half was all Wasps with Ellie Kildunne and Rowena Burnfield scoring to seal the victory for their club to move into third place.
Harlequins maintained their unbeaten streak as they beat Bristol Bears 61-17, while Exeter Chiefs v Saracens and DMP Durham Sharks v Sale Sharks were both postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests.