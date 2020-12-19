Premier 15s round-up: Exeter Chiefs demolish Sale Sharks as Saracens squeak past Loughborough
Exeter Chiefs put on a spectacular display for the 2,000 fans who attended their match against Sale Sharks in the Premier 15s this afternoon.
Chiefs defeated Sharks 38-0 in their most dominant fixture in the league so far.
Captain Linde van der Velden was first to bundle over the line to put her side ahead. This was followed up with a try by Japanese international Sachiko Katoh to send the Chiefs 12-0 up into the break.
Just three minutes into the second half Garnet Mackinder crashed over the line. To make matters worse for Sharks Vicky Irwin was given a yellow card and Chiefs capitalised on being a player up as McKinley Hunt scored.
Alex Powell and Kate Zackary added two more tries to seal a huge victory for Chiefs.
Meanwhile, defending champions Saracens continued their unbeaten run with a slim victory over Loughborough Lightning.
Captain Lotte Clapp scored first after a pinpoint pass from Zoe Harrison but the try was answered by Loughborough as they scored through Lark Davies.
Harrison put Sarries ahead again but it wasn’t long until Davies hit back in the close encounter. Lightning then pulled ahead as Emily Scarratt added a penalty and Rhona Lloyd dotted down.
Just before half-time, Sarries’ Marlie Packer cut the deficit to seven points with a score and so Loughborough headed into the break 24-17 up.
Saracens came out firing in the second half as May Campbell cut the point gap to two as she finished a good team try.
Sarries then pulled ahead once again after Poppy Cleall handed off to Sophie de Goede who powered over to finish off the match.
Other results: DMP Durham Sharks 3-50 Bristol Bears and Wasps 29-17 Gloucester-Hartpury.
Worcester Warriors v Harlequins will be played tomorrow.