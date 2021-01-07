The Premier 15s season resumes this weekend for the second half of the season.

So far Harlequins and Saracens remain unbeaten at the top of the table.

Wasps are just a point behind Saracens though the defending champions do have two games in hand. And Loughborough Lightning have also started to cement their spot in the top four as there are nine points between them and fifth Gloucester-Hartpury.

The league does not have relegation and promotion so clubs at the bottom of the table, such as DMP Durham Sharks and Sale Sharks, do not have to worry about that. However, they will be hoping for a better second half of the season.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s clashes.

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs

Bears are currently seventh (Twitter; Bristol Bears Women)

Bristol Bears have had a bumpy season as they have only won three games and lost six.

Their opponents this weekend have had a similar record so far, as the Chiefs, who joined the league this season, have won three and lost five with one game in hand.

When the two sides met earlier this season it was a close encounter with Bears snatching a 24-22 victory.

Harlequins v Wasps

Wasps have impressed this season (Twitter: Wasps Ladies)

As previously mentioned Harlequins are unbeaten this season and sit at the top of the table.

While Wasps sit in third after recording seven wins and two losses with one of those defeats being at the hands of Quins. They beat Wasps 31-12 back in October.

This fixture looks to be going ahead despite Quins’ rescheduled clash against Saracens last weekend being called off after a Quins player tested positive for Covid-19.

Saracens v Sale Sharks

Saracens will hope to continue their winning ways (Twitter: Saracens Women)

Defending champions Saracens are also unbeaten this season and sit second in the table, just five points behind Harlequins with two games in hand.

While Sale Sharks, who are new to the league this season, have one win under their belts, seven losses and a game in hand.

Earlier this season, Saracens defeated Sharks 40-10 and the newcomers will want to close that gap on the London club in their re-match.

Worcester Warriors v DMP Durham Sharks

DMP are yet to win a match this season (Twitter: DMP Durham Sharks)

Worcester Warriors find themselves in eighth place after recording two wins and seven losses so far this season.

While DMP Durham Sharks have struggled in the 2020/21 edition of the league as they are yet to win a match.

The battle between the clubs will be an interesting one as both are in need of points and if their last encounter is to go by Sharks are in for a long afternoon.

Earlier this season, Warriors defeated Sharks 58-5.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Loughborough Lightning

Gloucester will hope to close the gap in the table between themselves and Gloucester (Twitter: Gloucester-Hartpury)

Gloucester-Hartpury are fifth after recording four wins and four losses with a game in hand.

While Loughborough Lightning are beginning to pull away in the top four with six wins and three losses.

Earlier this season, Loughborough were victorious over Gloucester as they won the fixture 32-26.