Premier 15s confirm rescheduled date for Gloucester-Hartpury v Sale Sharks
11:32am, Thu 29 Oct 2020
The Premier 15s have confirmed that Gloucester-Hartpury will play Sale Sharks on the rescheduled date of November 21 after the original fixture was cancelled due to positive Covid-19 tests.
The match was originally set to be played on October 21 but Sale returned positive coronavirus results, meaning it was forced to be postponed.
The Rugby Football Union are now working with Sale to monitor the positive cases over the next few weeks.
So far this season, Gloucester have won against Exeter Chiefs and lost against Loughborough Lightning, currently leaving them in fourth position.
Meanwhile, Sale are yet to pick up a win after losing to both Saracens and Loughborough, a pair of defeats which now sees them languishing in ninth.