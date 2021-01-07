Premier 15s announce rescheduled dates for London and Sharks derbies
15:32pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
The Premier 15s has announced rescheduled dates for two games that have twice been postponed.
Harlequins v Saracens was called off on two occasions due to positive Covid tests in both clubs. While DMP Durham Sharks v Sale Sharks was postponed firstly due to Covid tests and then a frozen pitch.
Both matches will now go ahead on February 6.
Quins v Sarries will see a top of the table match with both clubs unbeaten so far this season.
At the other end of the table are DMP and Sale. The former are searching for their first win of the season while league newcomers Sale are looking for their second victory.