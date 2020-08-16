New Zealand’s Farah Palmer Cup postponed due to pandemic
New Zealand’s domestic women’s rugby competition, Farah Palmer Cup, has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.
The country has recorded its first cases in over 100 days and so organisers have called off the start of the competition which was due to kick off on August 22.
New Zealand’s Head of Women’s Rugby Cate Sexton said: “With Auckland-based teams unable to train or host matches for the next 12 days due to Level 3 restrictions, the decision has been made not to start the competition next weekend.
"We’ll now discuss with Provincial Unions and the Players Association around the different options for revising the draw. The Farah Palmer Cup is an exciting competition and we know our teams and fans are looking forward to it getting underway.”
The tournament will be played in two pools, split geographically.
The north pool is made up of Northland, North Harbour, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.
And the south pool consists of Manawatu, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Tasman, Canterbury and Otago.
There has been no confirmation on when the Cup will begin.