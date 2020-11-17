Natasha Hunt returns to England’s training squad ahead of France clash
England have welcomed back Natasha Hunt for their second Test match against France after she was forced to self-isolate from the squad following her positive coronavirus test.
The Gloucester-Hartpury captain had to withdraw from the Women’s Six Nations decider earlier this month but has now returned to the Grand Slam winners set-up.
Loughborough Lightning’s Abbie Brown has also received her first call up of the season.
Head coach Simon Middleton said: "Last Saturday’s game against France was a tough and physical affair and we expect more of the same. We’ve spoken a lot about resilience which we’ve shown in our training and our two matches at the start of the season to date.
"While we were delighted with the result and much of the performance in France, we know we need to be better this weekend."
England beat France 33-10 last weekend and will face them again this Saturday at 12pm.
Full training squad: Sarah Beckett, Shaunagh Brown, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Detysha Harper, Sarah Hunter, Laura Keates, Heather Kerr, Alex Matthews, Harriet Millar-Mills, Marlie Packer, Ellena Perry, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Abbie Brown, Katy Daley-Mclean, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Leanne Riley, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Kelly Smith and Lagi Tuima.