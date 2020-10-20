Megan Kennedy and Abi Evans return to Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations clash against France
Megan Kennedy and Abi Evans are set to return to the Scotland squad for their side’s clash against France in the Six Nations this Sunday.
Interim head coach Bryan Easson has revealed his 25-player rugby squad for the rescheduled fixture.
Kennedy and Evans both return from injury as scrum-half Rachel Law and centre Rachel Shankland are set to make their debuts.
Scotland currently sit in fifth in the table after they lost their two opening matches against Ireland and England earlier this year.
Speaking about his squad, Easson said: "Selection has been tough, but it’s a credit to the players who have all worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks.
"The last time we played was back in February against England, so this fixture is important for us to see where we currently are as a squad.
"The players have been training with real purpose at our recent weekend camps and are all ready to push themselves against France.
"We are all working towards the collective goal of World Cup qualification and these rescheduled Six Nations fixtures provide the perfect opportunity to test ourselves against some tough opponents."
Scotland squad for match against France:
Forwards: Sophie Anderson (Hillhead Jordanhill), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park), Sarah Bonar (Gloucester/Hartpury), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County), Katie Dougan (Unattached), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Stirling County), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lana Skeldon (Unattached), Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars), Molly Wright (Watsonians).
Backs: Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Heriots), Rachel Law (Edinburgh University), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Chloe Rollie (Harlequins), Annabel Sergeant (Heriots), Rachel Shankland (Stirling County), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Unattached), Evie Tonkin (Darlington Mowden Park).