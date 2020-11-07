Loughborough Lightning v Harlequins Premier 15s: What time? How do I watch? And team news
Loughborough Lightning will host Harlequins in round four of the Premier 15s this afternoon.
So far this season Lightning have recorded wins over Sale Sharks, Gloucester-Hartpury and Bristol Bears and currently sit in third place.
Despite being unbeaten they don’t top the table due to points difference with defending champions Saracens in second and Quins in first.
Quins have beaten DMP Durham Sharks, Wasps and Exeter Chiefs and their 103-0 victory over Sharks have given them a cushion at the top of the table for the rest of the season if they continue their perfect form.
What time?
The fixture will kick off at 2pm and it is available to watch on the Premier 15s website and Twitter as well as England Rugby’s YouTube and Facebook.
Team news
Both clubs have released their team sheets ahead of the match with many internationals being included.
Emily Scarratt and Rhona Lloyd return to club rugby for the first time this season and they will both start for Lightning.
It seems Sarah Hunter’s hamstring injury that saw her miss the end of England’s Six Nations campaign has also ruled her out of this match as she is not included on the team sheet.
While for Quins, Leanne Riley and Jade Konkel return to the starting 15 as Alex Eddie makes her first matchday appearance since 2018.
England stars Jess Breach, Rachael Burford and Amy Cokayne also will feature in the starting squad.