Loughborough Lightning sign Lizzie Goulden ahead of the upcoming season
Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning have signed Lizzie Goulden from Wasps ahead of the upcoming season.
Goulden has made 28 appearances and scored 167 points in the top flight since 2017.
She will juggle her rugby commitments for Lightning with her full-time job as a lawyer.
Goulden said: “I am stoked to be a part of this environment, training alongside and learning from some of the best there is. Lightning play innovative and exciting rugby so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in!”
And Lightning’s Director of Rugby Rhys Edwards added: "She has been running the show for Wasps for the past few years and her kicking game is something that has really stood out when we have played against them in the past.
"For Lizzie to choose to move to us is a sign of how ambitious we are as a club, but also how exciting the brand of rugby we are trying to play. Having Lizzie on board will be brilliant as she fits into the way we want to play and adds a competitive edge to the squad.”
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be announced.