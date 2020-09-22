Loughborough Lightning sign Aine Staunton ahead of the upcoming season

Staunton has signed for Lightning from Saracens
Staunton has signed for Lightning from Saracens - (Copyright Loughborough Lightning)
By Sarah Rendell
21:30pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning have signed Aine Staunton from defending champions Saracens.

She will be balancing her rugby commitments with her job as a part-time maths teacher. 

Staunton said: "The players and coaching staff have been incredibly welcoming, and I feel the club environment is a really good fit for me.

"Training in a world-class environment alongside the players and management team at Loughborough Lightning allows me to challenge myself, develop my skill set and to fulfil my potential as a rugby player. 

"I’m exciting for the season ahead and to get back playing rugby again!”

Lightning’s Director of Rugby Rhys Edwards added: "Aine played in the premiership last year for Saracens but comes to us from a varied background in terms of having played Gaelic football and for Munster back in Ireland.

"She is a player that will add a real competitive edge to our backline in terms of her physicality and work rate. Her style really compliments that way we like to play but will also give us a cutting edge in midfield and in the backline.”

Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be confirmed.

