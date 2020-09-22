Loughborough Lightning sign Aine Staunton ahead of the upcoming season
Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning have signed Aine Staunton from defending champions Saracens.
She will be balancing her rugby commitments with her job as a part-time maths teacher.
Staunton said: "The players and coaching staff have been incredibly welcoming, and I feel the club environment is a really good fit for me.
"Training in a world-class environment alongside the players and management team at Loughborough Lightning allows me to challenge myself, develop my skill set and to fulfil my potential as a rugby player.
"I’m exciting for the season ahead and to get back playing rugby again!”
Lightning’s Director of Rugby Rhys Edwards added: "Aine played in the premiership last year for Saracens but comes to us from a varied background in terms of having played Gaelic football and for Munster back in Ireland.
"She is a player that will add a real competitive edge to our backline in terms of her physicality and work rate. Her style really compliments that way we like to play but will also give us a cutting edge in midfield and in the backline.”
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage two training but a return to play date is yet to be confirmed.