Which countries are in which bands?

There are four bands that will make up the three pools at the tournament starting next September.

Band one consists of England, New Zealand and Canada.

Band two has France, Australia and the USA.

Band three consists of Wales, Europe 1 and South Africa.

Band four has Asia 1, Fiji and the final qualification winner in it.

The Europe and Asia qualification events have not yet taken place due to Covid-19 restrictions.