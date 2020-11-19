2021 Rugby World Cup draw: LIVE
The 2021 Rugby World Cup draw takes place this evening to see which pools each country will be placed in for the tournament.
The draw will start at 6.30pm. The countries have been split into bands according to world rankings so the four pools have a distribution of rankings within them.
Under an hour to go!
There’s less than an hour to go until we find out who will play who in the pool stages in New Zealand next year!
Who are the current holders?
The current Rugby World Cup holders are next year’s hosts New Zealand.
They beat England 41-32 back in 2017 so all eyes will be on them
Who will be appearing in the draw?
As the host country is New Zealand their Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be making an appearance as well as All Blacks legend Dan Carter.
In addition former Black Ferns players Dr Farah Palmer and Melodie Robinson will feature
Which countries are in which bands?
There are four bands that will make up the three pools at the tournament starting next September.
Band one consists of England, New Zealand and Canada.
Band two has France, Australia and the USA.
Band three consists of Wales, Europe 1 and South Africa.
Band four has Asia 1, Fiji and the final qualification winner in it.
The Europe and Asia qualification events have not yet taken place due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Welcome to the Rugby World Cup 2021 draw!
In just over an hour the Rugby World Cup draw will start to determine which countries will be in which pools.
The countries have been separated into bands depending on world ranking to spread teams evenly across the pools.
The bands have been released so stay tuned for updates!