Harlequins v DMP Durham Sharks: LIVE Premier 15s
Harlequins take on DMP Durham Sharks in the opening round of the Premier 15s.
Neither team have won the trophy before and will be looking to get off to a winning start.
Just half an hour to go!
It’s just half an hour to go here at The Stoop with both teams out on the pitch warming up.
Who will win this one?
Sharks’ starting 15
Sharks will start new signing Jess Wieseu in their clash today
Quins team sheet
New head coach Gerard Mullen has announced a host on internationals on his first team sheet of the season.
England’s Rachael Burford will captain the side with Scotland’s Jade Konkel and Red Rose Jess Breach both starting
Welcome to the Premier 15s 2020/21 season!
The Premier 15s is back for the first time since the league was suspended due to the pandemic back in March.
Today Harlequins take on DMP Durham Sharks in their opening fixture.
Quins will be looking to continue their dominant run from the null and void 2019/20 season while Sharks will be searching to cause upset at The Stoop!
Team news has been released so stay tuned for updates.