LIVE: England 5-8 France as visitors go back in front
England go up against France in an autumn fixture today as the French look to take revenge for last weekend’s match.
The Red Roses defeated the French 33-10 at the Stade de Alpes in Grenoble following a stellar second-half performance from the visitors.
This weekend France travel to Twickenham in a match that has added significance after this week’s Rugby World Cup draw saw the two teams drawn in the same pool.
France haven’t beaten England this year after the Red Roses were also victorious in the Women’s Six Nations, so today’s match will be France’s last opportunity in 2020 to get one over their rivals.
England 5-8 France
24 min: No conversion from Drouin but it is thoroughly deserved lead so far for the French.
England 5-8 France
23 min: The pressure has told! France claim the ball from the line-out after it bounces off referee Hollie Davidson.
She allows play to continue as a penalty is given to France but they don’t need it because their numbers over on the right eventually sees Emeline Gros go over!
England 5-3 France
21 min: Sloppy line-out from England gives France the ball as the blue shirts swarm forward once more. Middleton’s side may be ahead but they have been very, very poor so far.
France work it to the right before sensational little kick through from Sansus bounces out on England’s five-metre line.
Pressure from the French.
England 5-3 France
19 min: Harrison tries to convert her own try with a very difficult kick from wide-right but it falls just short.
England will take that though. They have the lead from nowhere.
England 5-3 France
17 min: TRY! Kildunne and Ward make about 30 yards for England as the Red Roses build up an attack for the first time. It’s worked out to the right and when the ball bounces off the floor it falls perfectly for Zoe Harrison who picks it up and goes over in the corner!
England 0-3 France
14 min: Such sloppy play from England at the moment. Kildunne does well to collect the ball just inside the France half but then her pass to the left is bizarrely miles away from MacDonald. England get away with it by recycling the ball and eventually win a penalty as they kick into touch.
England 0-3 France
11 min: This time Drouin makes no mistake right in front of the posts as France take the lead at Twickenham!
England 0-0 France
10 min: Really poor start from England. Leanne Riley spills the ball from a line-out and France have the ball back yet again.
They choose to kick in to touch and from the resulting line-out push all the way inside the England 22-metre line.
The visitors decide to go for a delicate little chip which England deal with but it’s brought back for another penalty to France.
England 0-0 France
8 min: France come forward again as N’Diaye charges through the middle but when the ball eventually finds Bertrand on the left touchline she is tackled and her foot creeps out of play.
England 0-0 France
7 min: France surprisingly decide to go for the kick and Drouin steps up to drift it wide of the left-hand post.
Disappointing as that was a real chance for the away side to put early points on the board.