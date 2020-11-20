Katy Daley-Mclean to captain Red Roses in autumn International clash against France
Katy Daley-Mclean is set to captain the Red Roses in the second fixture of the autumn internationals against France.
The 34 year-old will become England’s third most capped player with 116 caps after Rocky Clarke and Sarah Hunter.
England picked up a 33-10 win against the French last weekend at the Stades des Alpes.
Simon Middleton’s side, who are now officially the No 1 ranked team in the world, will now face France at Twickenham on November 21.
Poppy Cleall will start in the back row and Emily Scarratt, who captained the side last weekend, is on the bench.
Lagi Tuima is set to make her first appearance since June 2019.
Winger Jess Breach has not been included in the squad due to an injury and Hunter, who has a nerve issue affecting her hand, is still recovering.
Head coach Middleton said: "Even after winning the World Cup as captain in 2014, the smile on Katy Daley-Mclean's face when I asked her to captain the side said everything you need to know about one of England's greatest ever players."
England squad:
Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Lagi Tuima, Zoe Harrison, Abby Dow, Katy Daley-Mclean, Leanne Riley, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Shaunagh Brown, Abbie Ward, Morwenna Talling, Harriet Millar-Mills, Alex Matthews and Poppy Cleall.
Replacements:
Amy Cokayne, Ellena Perry, Laura Keates, Sarah Beckett, Marlie Packer, Natasha Hunt, Helena Rowland and Emily Scarratt.