Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will use Rugby World Cup to promote women’s sport
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern says the country will use the 2021 Rugby World Cup to show showcase women in sport.
The Kiwis, who are the current trophy holders, will host the tournament next summer and the draw for the competition took place last night.
Ardern said: "[The tournament can] showcase who we are as a nation. But more than that showcase our elite athletes and in New Zealand I’d like to think that we are trying to show leadership around showcasing our women in sport in giving that level playing field and absolutely right to say this is a commercial proposition.
“We need to demonstrate that rightfully people want to come out and support our Black Ferns because they are exceptional athletes, not female athletes, athletes.”
Ardern was present at the draw yesterday which saw New Zealand placed in the same pool as historic rivals Australia while England are in the same group as France.
The 2021 Rugby World Cup will kick off on September 18.