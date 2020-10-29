Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations match against France postponed again after Covid-19 outbreak

Ireland and France’s fixture will not go ahead this weekend
Ireland and France’s fixture will not go ahead this weekend - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
9:45am, Thu 29 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Women’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and France has been called off again after a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

A number of backroom staff have tested positive and it is not clear whether France will forfeit the match or if it will be rearranged, according to The Telegraph.

It is understood that Irish players were told the news early on Wednesday.

No official statement from either team or the Six Nations has been released at the time of publishing.

The fixture was going to decide who finished in second place behind England and had already been hampered by complications surrounding the pandemic.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in France but the French then gave up their home advantage as, due to Ireland’s Covid-19 guidance, the players and staff would have had to isolate for 14 days upon their return home.

As the players are not paid to play, Irish rugby’s governing body said this would not be possible due to players responsibilities to their employers, so it was rearranged to be played in Dublin.

The match was also postponed back in March due to the pandemic.

The other two matches this weekend, Italy v England and Wales v Scotland, are both still scheduled to go ahead.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Women's Six Nations

France Rugby

Ireland Rugby

Women's Sport