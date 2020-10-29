Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations match against France postponed again after Covid-19 outbreak
The Women’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and France has been called off again after a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.
A number of backroom staff have tested positive and it is not clear whether France will forfeit the match or if it will be rearranged, according to The Telegraph.
It is understood that Irish players were told the news early on Wednesday.
No official statement from either team or the Six Nations has been released at the time of publishing.
The fixture was going to decide who finished in second place behind England and had already been hampered by complications surrounding the pandemic.
The match was originally scheduled to be played in France but the French then gave up their home advantage as, due to Ireland’s Covid-19 guidance, the players and staff would have had to isolate for 14 days upon their return home.
As the players are not paid to play, Irish rugby’s governing body said this would not be possible due to players responsibilities to their employers, so it was rearranged to be played in Dublin.
The match was also postponed back in March due to the pandemic.
The other two matches this weekend, Italy v England and Wales v Scotland, are both still scheduled to go ahead.