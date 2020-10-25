Ireland move to second in Women’s Six Nations table following win over Italy in Dublin
12:26pm, Sun 25 Oct 2020
Ireland have earned their third successive victory with a 21-7 win in their Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Dublin.
Italy’s Melissa Bettoni opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Ireland’s Lindsay Peat and Claire Molloy added further tries, as the side entered half-time leading 14-7.
Ireland continued to dominate and were awarded a penalty try in the 70th minute.
Adam Griggs' side now move into second in the table.
Flanker Molloy received her 70th cap for her country after a 19-month absence due to working as a doctor.
Ireland will next face France on November 1 at Dublin.