Harlequins take on DMP Durham Sharks on Saturday in the opening round of the Premier 15s.

The league makes its return after being suspended in March due to the pandemic, which saw the the 2019/20 season ruled null and void.

The Sharks will be keen to prove a point after they survived the re-tendering process earlier this year to remain in the league for the next three years.

However, they will be the underdogs having finished eighth out of ten clubs in the 2017/18 season, eighth in the 2018/19 edition and were in sixth place before the league was called off last season.

Quins will want to get their campaign off to a winning start having narrowly missed out on the title to Saracens in both Premier 15s finals to date.

They were sitting second in the table before the pandemic hit last season, having only been defeated by Saracens.

What time?

The match will be played at Quins’ home ground The Stoop and kicks off at 4pm.

NewsChain will be live blogging the fixture so supporters can keep up to date with all the action as it happens.

Team news

Both teams have released their starting 15s for tomorrow’s fixture.

Quins have a host of international stars in their line-up with England’s Rachael Burford captaining the side for their first outing in the new campaign.

England players Jess Breach and Amy Cokayne and Scotland star Jade Konkel all start for the London side.

While for Sharks, England U18s star Jess Wiesheu makes a start.