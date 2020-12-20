Harlequins stay top after win at Worcester Warriors
Harlequins have continued their unbeaten run in the Premier 15s as they defeated Worcester Warriors 24-12.
The London club struck first through Heather Cowell who darted past two defenders to score and Leanne Riley followed it up with a stunning solo try.
She spotted a hole in the Warriors defence to go over between the posts.
Jess Breach got past multiple defenders to score Quins’ third try of the afternoon to put the visitors 17-0 up at the break.
Breach picked up where she left off as she bundled over for her second in the early phases of the second half.
Warriors then started to stage a comeback as Abi Kershaw made a superb line break and the forwards finishing things off as she was tackled just short of the line.
The hosts then tried to get their third of the afternoon but a stunning spell of Quins defence kept them out to seal yet another victory for the London club.