Harlequins stay top after win at Worcester Warriors

Warriors fell short to Quins (Twitter: Worcester Warriors Women)
By Sarah Rendell
16:49pm, Sun 20 Dec 2020
Harlequins have continued their unbeaten run in the Premier 15s as they defeated Worcester Warriors 24-12.

The London club struck first through Heather Cowell who darted past two defenders to score and Leanne Riley followed it up with a stunning solo try.

She spotted a hole in the Warriors defence to go over between the posts.

Jess Breach got past multiple defenders to score Quins’ third try of the afternoon to put the visitors 17-0 up at the break.

Breach picked up where she left off as she bundled over for her second in the early phases of the second half.

Warriors then started to stage a comeback as Abi Kershaw made a superb line break and the forwards finishing things  off as she was tackled just short of the line.

The hosts then tried to get their third of the afternoon but a stunning spell of Quins defence kept them out to seal yet another victory for the London club.

