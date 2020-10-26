Harlequins sign US international Kristine Sommer
Harlequins have signed back row Kristine Sommer who returns to the London club she played for in the 2018/19 season.
Sommer went to play for the Seattle Saracens but has now re-joined the Premier 15s side who are currently sitting at the top of the table.
She said: “This time is a little different as I know the players and coaches, know the atmosphere and have settled right into a routine and the full-time playing environment. It’s also going to be a great platform in my development for Rugby World Cup in 2021.
“I’m always impressed by the way Quins advocate for women’s sports and women in rugby. They are a platform I support whether I play for them or not, which made the decision to come back even sweeter."
The club have not confirmed when she will be available to play.
Quins will be back in action on November 7 against Loughborough Lightning.