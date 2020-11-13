Harlequins sign Hannah Duffy ahead of Sale Sharks clash
22:31pm, Fri 13 Nov 2020
Harlequins will have a bolstered squad to choose from for their Sale Sharks match this weekend after signing front row Hannah Duffy.
Duffy, who has previously played for defending champions Saracens and Richmond, will be hoping to get her Quins debut this weekend as the club look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier 15s.
Quins have recorded four wins from fours games in the league.
Duffy said: "I am looking forward to joining Harlequins and relishing the opportunity to grow and develop as a player and learn from a special group of players and coaches.”
Harlequins v Sale will kick off at 3pm on Saturday and it will be available to watch on Quins’ Facebook and YouTube channels.