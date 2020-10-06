Harlequins sign England Sevens star Beth Wilcock
Harlequins have announced the signing of England Sevens player Beth Wilcock ahead of the start of the Premier 15s season this weekend.
Wilcock previously played for Quins before joining the Sevens programme in June 2019 and has said it feels like a ‘homecoming’.
She said: "I’m really excited to be able to re-join Quins, my elite level rugby started in this jersey, so it’s a bit like a homecoming for me.
"Harlequins helped me develop my skills and build me be up as a player before I joined the Sevens squad, so I feel like, even though I am joining the squad as a new player, the Club has strong roots in my rugby journey. It is a great feeling to be back."
Quins’ first match will be against DMP Durham Sharks on Saturday at 4pm.