Playing for England is an honour but club rugby offers more freedom, that’s the view of Harlequins’ Shaunagh Brown.

Brown has just returned to Quins after being involved in England’s two tests against France this month where she helped the side secure back-to-back wins.

She said: “It’s a lot of fun coming to the club, just a lot more freedom and a lot more room for expression.

"As much as it is an honour playing for your country [there are] instructions you have to play to, to win games, so coming to club is always a nice little relaxer.”

Brown added with no England games in sight the many Red Roses in the Harlequins squad are fully focused on the club who are doing well in the 2020/21 Premier 15s.

Brown is looking forward to a tough contest against Gloucester this weekend (PA)

Quins have a perfect record and sit at the top of the table, ahead of rivals Saracens on points difference, and the London club are back in action this weekend as they take on Gloucester-Hartpury.

Brown said: "[I’m expecting] a tough, physical battle which sometimes makes me happy, sometimes it doesn’t! From Gloucester we know it’s going to be hard. We know they are going to come and get us, we know they’re going to be hungry especially at their home ground.

“They’ve always got a point to prove and last year all I think about when we played Gloucester was how many scrums we had and how I almost died on the pitch from scrummaging so much. This year is probably going to be different in terms of scrums but I’m not expecting anything less when it comes to the physical and putting our bodies on the line again.”

The RFU introduced rules to reduce the number of scrums in a bid to cut coronavirus transmission.

There is now a play advantage law from a knock-on and the option to choose a scrum when awarded a free kick or penalty has been removed.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Harlequins will kick off at 2.30pm on Saturday