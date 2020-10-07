Harlequins re-sign 16 stars ahead of Premier 15s start this weekend
Harlequins have announced 16 players, including 11 England stars, have re-signed ahead of the Premier 15s season start this weekend.
The group of players, including England’s Jess Breach and Scotland’s Jade Konkel, boast 401 international caps between them.
Despite the experience in the pack, new head coach Gerard Mullen says the season ahead will be hard work.
He said: “I’ve been impressed with the squad since joining, but what excites me most is I still feel this group of players is only scratching the surface with how much better we can be as a team.
“It is going to be hard work, but our aim is to take our game to another level, driven by high levels of speed, intensity and accuracy.”
Quins will start their Premier 15s campaign against DMP Durham Sharks on Saturday.
Full list of re-signed players: Abbie Ward (England, 42 caps), Amy Cokayne (England, 50 caps), Chloe Edwards (England, 2 caps), Chloe Rollie (Scotland, 36 caps), Ellie Green, Emily Scott (England, 38 caps), Fi Fletcher (England, 2 caps), Heather Cowell.
Jade Konkel (Scotland, 43 caps), Jess Breach (England, 12 caps), Lagi Tuima (England, 5 caps), Lucy Packer, Rachael Burford (England, 84 caps), Sarah Beckett (England, 17 caps), Shaunagh Brown (England, 17 caps) and Vicki Cornborough (England, 53 caps).