Harlequins fly-half Ellie Green has said she is ‘excited’ to start against Wasps this Saturday, a team she describes as ‘formidable’.

Green started on the bench last week against DMP Durham Sharks in Quins’ 103-0 season-opener victory. She will now take the place of Emily Scott at ten who moves to full back for Chloe Rollie who is not included in the match day squad.

Green said: "I’m looking forward to getting out there, starting at ten which will be a great experience for me especially against a really formidable Wasps side it looks like to be this season.

“They’ve got a lot of signings over the summer, we’ve seen is all over social media, the experience they have from the Sevens circuit will massively help them, hopefully we'll be able to put up a good matchup against them at the weekend in our backline.”

And she added new Quins head coach Gerard Mullen has given the players the ‘license to express ourselves’.

“He’s brought a bit more of an attack structure than we had in previous years and wanting us to play a bit more rather than stick to the structure absolutely.

"He’s given us the license to go and express ourselves how we want to which is really good for the talent we have across the board with the forwards and the backs.

"[It] is really nice to work with that where he’s like sort of let the reins off a bit and been like we have a structure but go and do what you’re good at.”

Quins are currently at the top of the Premier 15s table after their 17-try masterclass in round one.