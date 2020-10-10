Harlequins overwhelm Durham Sharks 103-0 in 17-try masterclass
Harlequins inflicted an emphatic 103-0 victory over DMP Durham Sharks in a 17-try masterclass at The Stoop.
Just three minutes in Amy Cokayne opened the scoring from a driving maul and once Quins had turned on the scoring tap, the points came flooding in.
Vickii Cornborough, Jade Konkel, Lucy Packer, Jess Breach and Sarah Beckett had all scored by the 32nd minute to put Quins 34-0 up.
The hosts weren't finished in the first half as Heather Cowell made a phenomenal run down half the pitch to crash over and Chloe Rollie also dotted down after an incredible long range pass from Lagi Tuima.
Heading into the break Quins were 46-0 up and the afternoon looked as though it was going to be a long one for Sharks.
Quins came out firing again in the second half as a driving maul saw two tries in quick succession and shortly after Shanaugh Brown found another.
Emily Scott, Beth Wilcock, Cowell, Breach and Abbie Ward, who went over twice, also scored for Quins.
Though Sharks tried to create chances Quins shut them out to make a huge statement in the opening round of the league.